Hungary seeks US help over Ukraine war oil supply disruptions

BUDAPEST: Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban has requested American assistance following Ukrainian military actions that disrupted critical oil supplies.

Orban complained directly to US President Donald Trump after Ukraine’s strikes against Russian infrastructure affected the Druzhba pipeline.

Hungary has experienced its third oil supply interruption in recent days through this crucial energy conduit.

A Ukrainian attack struck a “fuel infrastructure facility” in Russia’s Unechsky district according to regional governor Aleksandr Bogomaz.

Although not explicitly named, the district contains an important pumping station for the Druzhba pipeline that has been frequently targeted.

“I asked for the help of the American president. The Ukrainians keep shelling the Friendship oil pipeline,“ Orban stated in a Facebook post by his Fidesz party.

He confirmed that Trump responded with expressions of support for Hungary’s situation.

Hungary and Slovakia have jointly sent a formal letter to Brussels requesting European Commission action against Ukraine’s pipeline attacks.

“Such attacks are a direct and unacceptable assault on our energy security,“ Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto declared on social media.

Szijjarto accused the European Commission of maintaining silence regarding these energy security concerns.

Hungarian energy company MOL issued a statement assuring that “security of supply continues to be guaranteed” despite the disruptions.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha suggested Hungary should direct complaints to Moscow rather than Kyiv.

“It is Russia, not Ukraine, who began this war and refuses to end it,“ he posted on social media platform X.

The European Union imposed bans on most Russian oil imports following the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

EU authorities granted temporary exemptions for the Druzhba pipeline to allow Central European countries time to diversify their energy sources.

Orban and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico have consistently criticized these sanctions citing energy security concerns. – AFP