Hurricane Erin batters Caribbean, threatens US East Coast with flooding

WASHINGTON: Hurricane Erin unleashed powerful winds and torrential rain across the Caribbean on Monday, with its effects expected to reach the US East Coast later this week.

The storm rapidly intensified over the weekend, briefly reaching Category 5 strength before weakening to a Category 3 hurricane.

The US National Hurricane Center reported maximum sustained winds of 125 miles per hour as Erin moved northwest at 8 mph.

Jamie Rhome, the NHC deputy director, warned coastal residents not to underestimate Erin’s offshore threat.

“Nothing could be further from the truth for portions of the Mid-Atlantic, especially the Outer Banks of North Carolina,“ he said.

Evacuations were ordered for Ocracoke and Hatteras islands in North Carolina ahead of anticipated coastal flooding.

Scientists linked Erin’s rapid intensification to unusually warm ocean temperatures amplified by climate change.

“Erin is one of the fastest, most intensifying storms in the modern record,“ said Climate Central scientist Daniel Gilford.

The Atlantic hurricane season has entered its historical peak period with predictions of above-normal activity.

NOAA forecasts increased storm formation due to warmer Atlantic waters and an active West African monsoon.

Climate change is making hurricanes more intense by increasing wind speeds, rainfall, and storm surge impacts.

Puerto Rico experienced widespread power outages and flooding from Erin’s outer bands over the weekend.

The storm’s effects will continue through Tuesday across Cuba, the Dominican Republic, and the Bahamas.

Forecasters warn of life-threatening rip currents along much of the US East Coast from Tuesday onward. - AFP