‘I am a political prisoner’ says detained Salvadoran activist

SAN SALVADOR: A prominent lawyer and human rights activist said Wednesday she was a “political prisoner” of El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele’s government as she appeared in court accused of corruption.

Ruth Lopez is a critic of gang-busting Bukele, and assists families of Venezuelan migrants deported by the United States and imprisoned in the Central American nation.

“I am innocent. I am a political prisoner,“ the 47-year-old shouted as she was escorted by more than a dozen police after a closed-door court hearing in the capital San Salvador.

“They want to accuse me because of my accusations against the corruption of this government. There is no public institution that guarantees rights,“ she added.

Her lawyer Pedro Cruz told AFP the court had ordered her continued detention without saying for how much longer.

Lopez, head of an anti-corruption unit of human rights NGO Cristosal, was arrested on May 18 and accused of embezzling state funds when she worked for an electoral court a decade ago.

Her case was declared confidential by judicial authorities.

Cruz called the accusation “unfounded.”

“They are afraid of what the accused has been working on and saying in her professional work,“ he told reporters before Wednesday’s hearing to determine whether Lopez would remain in detention.

“Under these conditions, anyone’s health would suffer, but she has strength, is certain of her innocence and hopes that justice will be served,“ Cruz added.

When she arrived for her hearing in the morning, Lopez called for a “public trial” to prove she is “innocent.”

“They won’t silence me,“ she told a gaggle of gathered reporters.

“The people deserve to know,“ she added, carrying a bible. “God and the truth are with me.”

A few dozen supporters gathered outside the court.

‘Dictator’ Bukele

A coalition of rights groups including Amnesty International said Lopez’s arrest reflected a trend of growing authoritarianism under Bukele, an ally of US President Donald Trump.

Lopez has criticized Bukele’s anti-crime policy, which has seen thousands of alleged gangsters arrested and jailed in harsh conditions.

Bukele, who is popular among Salvadorans due to his crackdown on street gangs, has brushed off criticism about his human rights record.

“I don’t care if they call me a dictator. I’d rather be called a dictator than see Salvadorans killed in the streets,“ he said in a speech Sunday.

Lopez was included in a list of 100 inspiring and influential women around the world last year by the BBC, which praised her for being “passionate about law and justice.”

Her NGO Cristosal helps families of Salvadorans caught up in Bukele’s crackdown on gangs, as well as more than 250 Venezuelans deported by the Trump administration, which paid El Salvador to imprison them.

Trump invoked rarely used wartime laws to fly the Venezuelan migrants to El Salvador in March without any court hearings, alleging they belonged to the Tren de Aragua gang, a charge that their families and lawyers deny.