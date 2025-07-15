India orders fuel switch checks on Boeing jets after Air India crash

NEW DELHI: India has instructed airlines to inspect fuel switches on certain Boeing aircraft after an Air India crash last month killed 260 people. The directive follows a preliminary report indicating the fuel switches moved from run to cutoff shortly after takeoff.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau’s report, released Saturday, revealed that one pilot questioned the other about cutting off fuel, with the second pilot denying the action. While the report did not assign blame, it prompted India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to order checks on Boeing 787 and 737 models.

The DGCA’s order aligns with a US Federal Aviation Administration advisory recommending inspections to prevent accidental switch movements. Boeing had earlier assured operators of the switches’ safety, but airlines worldwide have begun independent checks.

Several Indian and international carriers have already started inspections. The DGCA stated, “It has come to the notice of DGCA, that several operators -- internationally as well as domestic -- have initiated inspection on their aircraft fleet as per the SAIB.” Airlines must complete inspections by July 21.

The Air India flight, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed en route from Ahmedabad to London, leaving only one survivor among 242 passengers and 19 ground fatalities. Air India CEO Campbell Wilson cautioned against “premature conclusions” as investigations continue. - AFP