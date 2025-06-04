India’s Modi praises close Sri Lanka ties at holy tree

COLOMBO: India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Sri Lanka's sacred Buddhist tree on Sunday before wrapping up a state visit during which he secured defence and energy deals.

Modi offered flowers to the Sri Maha Bodhi, an object of worship and a symbol of sovereignty for the Buddhist-majority island, in the pilgrim city of Anuradhapura.

The tightly-guarded fig tree is believed to have grown from a sapling of the tree in India under which the Buddha is said to have attained enlightenment over 2,500 years ago.

The Hindu-nationalist Indian premier also worshipped and offered robes to the tree during a previous visit in 2015, underscoring its religious and cultural importance to both nations.

The tree, botanical name ficus religiosa, is worshipped daily by thousands as a symbol of the “living Buddha”, its branches propped up by gold-plated iron supports.

The tree is guarded around the clock by monks, police, and armed troops.

“This visit has reaffirmed the deep cultural, spiritual and civilisational ties between our two nations,“ Modi said on social media, before returning to India.

On Saturday, Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake oversaw the signing of seven agreements including on defence and energy.

Dissanayake rolled out the red carpet for Modi and conferred on him the country’s highest civilian honour for “the deep personal friendship” shown to Sri Lanka.

Modi's visit is seen as a strategic move to counter rival China's growing influence in the region.

“We believe that our security interests are aligned,“ Modi said Saturday.

“Our security is interdependent and interconnected.”

Dissanayake said he had assured Modi that Sri Lankan territory “will not be allowed to be used by anyone to undermine India's security”.