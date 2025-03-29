India sending 15 tonnes of aid for Myanmar earthquake victims

NEW DELHI: India is sending 15 tonnes of relief materials for Myanmar’s earthquake victims.

A C130J military aircraft will fly from the Hindon Air Force Station on the outskirts of New Delhi with the aid on Saturday, local media reported.

The relief cargo includes tents, sleeping bags, blankets, ready-to-eat meals, water purifiers, solar lamps, generator sets and essential medicines.

India, Pakistan, the Maldives and Sri Lanka have expressed solidarity with the victims of Friday’s massive earthquake that struck Myanmar and Thailand.