India signs $7 billion deal for 97 domestically made Tejas fighter jets

NEW DELHI: India has finalised a $7 billion order for 97 domestically designed and built Tejas fighter jets to modernise its air force.

The contract represents a significant step in India’s push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing as it retires its ageing Russian MiG-21 fleet.

India’s Ministry of Defence confirmed the deal with state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for the Light Combat Aircraft Mk1A variant.

The order includes 68 single-seat fighters and 29 twin-seat trainer aircraft for comprehensive pilot training.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited will commence deliveries during the 2027-28 financial year under the six-year production schedule.

This acquisition addresses India’s strategic needs amid ongoing tensions with neighbouring Pakistan following their May conflict.

The Tejas Mk1A represents the most advanced variant of India’s indigenous fighter aircraft programme.

India will officially retire its Soviet-era MiG-21 jets with a ceremonial flypast in Chandigarh on Friday.

This domestic order follows April’s multi-billion dollar deal for 26 Rafale fighter jets from France’s Dassault Aviation.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recently announced collaboration with a French company for indigenous fighter jet engine production.

India’s defence modernisation includes new helicopter factories, aircraft carriers, warships, and missile systems.

The Agni-Prime missile test on a railway-based system demonstrates India’s expanding strategic capabilities. – AFP