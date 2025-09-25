Ticketmaster agrees to clearer pricing after Oasis tour probe by UK watchdog

LONDON: Ticketmaster has agreed to implement more transparent pricing following an investigation into its sales practices for the Oasis reunion tour.

Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority announced the decision after examining complaints about exorbitant costs faced by fans purchasing tickets for the highly anticipated concerts.

The watchdog launched its probe last year over concerns that the company had misled consumers into making expensive purchases.

“We’ve voluntarily committed to clearer communication about ticket prices in queues,“ Ticketmaster stated regarding the new measures.

The company will also eliminate the use of misleading ticket labels that confused buyers about what they were purchasing.

“The changes we’ve secured will give fans more information about prices and clear descriptions of exactly what they are getting for their money,“ explained CMA chief executive Sarah Cardell.

She emphasised that “if Ticketmaster fails to deliver on these changes, we won’t hesitate to take further action” to ensure compliance.

The investigation followed complaints about Ticketmaster selling platinum tickets that provided no additional benefits despite their higher cost.

The company had also failed to disclose the existence of two categories of standing tickets at different price points.

This practice resulted in fans discovering significantly higher prices only after waiting in lengthy online queues.

The CMA noted it found no evidence that Ticketmaster employed dynamic pricing strategies that adjust costs based on real-time demand.

Consumer rights advocates expressed disappointment that the settlement didn’t include refunds for affected fans.

“It is disappointing that the CMA is not using its power to demand refunds for fans,“ said Lisa Webb, a lawyer at consumer rights group Which?.

She added that “those who felt ripped off when buying Oasis tickets last year will undoubtedly feel let down that Ticketmaster hasn’t been held to account for its past behaviour.”

The Oasis reunion tour began in Cardiff this July with 17 sold-out UK shows before moving to international destinations including the United States, Japan, Australia and Argentina.

Ticketmaster sold more than 900,000 tickets for the band’s comeback performances following the Gallagher brothers’ decision to end their 15-year feud. – AFP