Iran asserts right to uranium enrichment ahead of Istanbul talks

ISTANBUL: Iran has firmly defended its right to enrich uranium, calling it “unshakable,“ just before crucial discussions with European nations that may reinstate nuclear sanctions.

The talks, scheduled for Friday in Istanbul, mark the first meeting since Israel’s mid-June strikes on Iranian nuclear and military sites triggered a 12-day conflict.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated, “Especially after the recent war, it is important for them to understand that the Islamic Republic of Iran’s position remains unshakable, and that our uranium enrichment will continue.”

He added, “We will not give up this right of the Iranian people,“ as reported by Tasnim news agency.

The 2015 nuclear deal, involving Britain, France, Germany, China, Russia, and the U.S., had initially restricted Iran’s atomic activities in exchange for lifting sanctions.

However, the U.S. withdrew in 2018 under former President Donald Trump, reimposing sanctions.

While European nations upheld the agreement, they now accuse Tehran of non-compliance and warn of reinstating sanctions before an October deadline.

A European source noted, “Inaction by the E3 is not an option,“ emphasizing that Iran must show “clear gestures” on uranium enrichment and cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The IAEA reports Iran enriches uranium to 60%, nearing weapons-grade levels, though Tehran denies pursuing nuclear arms. - AFP