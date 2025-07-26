Fake AI photos of Trump with Epstein spread online

WASHINGTON: Fake AI-generated photos and videos claiming to show former US President Donald Trump with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein have gone viral, raising concerns over misinformation. Researchers found at least seven manipulated images and one video, collectively amassing over 7.2 million views.

One widely shared deepfake video depicts Trump and Epstein watching young girls dance, set to Sade’s song “Is it a Crime?” Another fabricated image shows Trump dancing with a teenager on Epstein’s private island, captioned with a provocative question about his character.

Disinformation watchdog NewsGuard confirmed the content as AI-generated using detection tools like Hive and IdentifAI. While Trump’s past association with Epstein is well-documented, no verified photos exist of him with underage girls or on Epstein’s island.

The surge in AI-generated “slop”—low-quality synthetic media—highlights growing challenges in distinguishing real from fake content online. Platforms like YouTube and TikTok now host paid courses teaching users how to monetize such viral deepfakes, even as moderation efforts decline.

The spread of fake images intensified after the FBI and Justice Department dismissed claims of an Epstein “client list” on July 7. Trump’s MAGA supporters demanded the release of alleged “Epstein files,“ fueling conspiracy theories.

Despite a Wall Street Journal report naming Trump among hundreds in Epstein’s records, no evidence links him to criminal activity. Trump recently sued the newspaper for defamation over a story about a suggestive letter he allegedly wrote to Epstein. - AFP