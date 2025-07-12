Iran executes man publicly for child rape and murder in Bukan

BUKAN: Iranian authorities publicly executed a man convicted of raping and murdering a young girl, as confirmed by the judiciary.

The execution took place on Saturday following a request from the victim’s family and local citizens.

The case, originating in the northwestern city of Bukan, drew significant public attention due to its emotional impact.

The judiciary’s Mizan Online news website reported that the victim’s family actively participated in the legal proceedings and insisted on a public execution.

“The case was given special attention due to the emotional impact it had on public opinion,“ said Naser Atabati, the provincial chief justice. The death sentence was initially issued in March and later upheld by Iran’s top court.

Public executions, often by hanging, are rare but occur in severe cases under Iran’s legal system. The country ranks as the world’s second most prolific executioner after China, according to human rights organizations like Amnesty International. - AFP