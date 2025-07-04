Iran reopens airspace to domestic, foreign, transit flights: Ministry

TEHRAN: Iran on Thursday reopened its airspace to domestic, foreign and international transit flights, announced the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, reported Xinhua.

The decision was made following the approval of the Civil Aviation Organisation of Iran as well as precise security and safety assessments, given the country’s present circumstances, the ministry said in a statement published on its website.

It added that flights had been resumed to and from the Mehrabad International Airport and Imam Khomeini International Airport in the capital Tehran as well as airports in the northern, eastern, western and southern parts of the country, except those in Isfahan and Tabriz in central and northwestern Iran, respectively.

According to the statement, airports in Tehran as well as the northern, western and southern parts are now operating domestic and foreign flights from 5.00 am to 1800 local time (0130 to 1430 GMT).

It said the eastern airspace was open to domestic, foreign and international transit flights around the clock, adding the airspace in the central and western parts would be open to international passing flights.

The ministry gave an assurance that the airports in Isfahan and Tabriz would resume operations immediately after the infrastructure is prepared.

Iran closed its airspace on June 13 following Israeli airstrikes on Tehran and other areas. After a 12-day aerial conflict, the two countries achieved a ceasefire on June 24. - Bernama