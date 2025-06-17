  1. World

Iran strike Sunday hit Israeli oil refinery, killing three: official

AFP
Rescuers work near a damaged building following a strike by an Iranian missile in the Israeli city of Bnei Brak, east of Tel Aviv, on June 16, 2025. Israel's military warned on June 16 of a new missile salvo incoming from Iran, as AFP journalists reported loud explosions in Jerusalem and fires outside the coastal city of Haifa. A short while ago, the IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel, the army posted on Telegram, using the acronym for its official name. - Jalaa MAREY / AFPRescuers work near a damaged building following a strike by an Iranian missile in the Israeli city of Bnei Brak, east of Tel Aviv, on June 16, 2025. Israel's military warned on June 16 of a new missile salvo incoming from Iran, as AFP journalists reported loud explosions in Jerusalem and fires outside the coastal city of Haifa. "A short while ago, the IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel," the army posted on Telegram, using the acronym for its official name. - Jalaa MAREY / AFP

JERUSALEM: An Iranian missile struck an oil refinery in Israel’s coast city of Haifa on Sunday, killing three people, an Israeli official said after a gag order was lifted.

The confirmation on Monday removed reporting restrictions imposed by Israel’s military censorship on the attack, part of the most intense confrontation in history between longtime foes Iran and Israel.

Thick black smoke could be seen rising from the the sprawling complex early Monday, according to an AFP journalist.

Iran has been launching nightly barrages targeting Israel, with some missiles evading the country’s sophisticated air defence batteries.

The Iranian attacks have hit the central hub of Tel Aviv and other cities and towns including Haifa, destroying buildings, causing fires and leaving residents stunned and picking through the rubble.

Israeli officials said 11 people were killed by Iranian missiles overnight, taking the overall death toll since the attacks began on Friday to 24.

In Iran, the health ministry said at least 224 people had been killed.

Iran’s latest missile attacks followed waves of intense Israeli air raids that struck nuclear and military targets across the Islamic republic, but also hitting residential areas and fuel depots.

The Israeli military said that after a wave of strikes on Monday, its forces had destroyed one third of Iran’s surface-to-surface missile launchers.