Iran strike Sunday hit Israeli oil refinery, killing three: official

JERUSALEM: An Iranian missile struck an oil refinery in Israel’s coast city of Haifa on Sunday, killing three people, an Israeli official said after a gag order was lifted.

The confirmation on Monday removed reporting restrictions imposed by Israel’s military censorship on the attack, part of the most intense confrontation in history between longtime foes Iran and Israel.

Thick black smoke could be seen rising from the the sprawling complex early Monday, according to an AFP journalist.

Iran has been launching nightly barrages targeting Israel, with some missiles evading the country’s sophisticated air defence batteries.

The Iranian attacks have hit the central hub of Tel Aviv and other cities and towns including Haifa, destroying buildings, causing fires and leaving residents stunned and picking through the rubble.

Israeli officials said 11 people were killed by Iranian missiles overnight, taking the overall death toll since the attacks began on Friday to 24.

In Iran, the health ministry said at least 224 people had been killed.

Iran’s latest missile attacks followed waves of intense Israeli air raids that struck nuclear and military targets across the Islamic republic, but also hitting residential areas and fuel depots.

The Israeli military said that after a wave of strikes on Monday, its forces had destroyed one third of Iran’s surface-to-surface missile launchers.