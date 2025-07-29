Iran warns of stronger retaliation if US, Israel attack again

TEHRAN: Iran has warned it will retaliate more forcefully if the US or Israel launches another attack, escalating tensions over its nuclear program.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that any repeated aggression would be met with an “IMPOSSIBLE to cover up” response.

The warning follows US President Donald Trump’s threat to “wipe out” Iran’s nuclear capabilities if it resumes atomic activities after recent strikes.

Araghchi dismissed military solutions, suggesting negotiations as the only viable path forward.

Last month’s US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities came after Israel bombed sites allegedly linked to weapons development.

The attacks disrupted ongoing nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran. Iran retaliated with missile strikes on Israeli cities and a US base in Qatar.

Trump, speaking in Scotland, claimed the strikes had “wiped out their nuclear possibilities” but warned of swift action if Iran restarts enrichment.

The IAEA reports Iran enriches uranium to 60%, nearing weapons-grade levels, though Tehran denies seeking a bomb.

Araghchi emphasized Iran would not abandon its nuclear advancements despite foreign pressure, calling enrichment a “non-negotiable” right.

The standoff continues as diplomatic efforts remain stalled. - AFP