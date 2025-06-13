Iranian armed forces spokesperson: Israel will pay a heavy price

TEHRAN:- Iranian Armed Forces spokesperson, Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, has confirmed Israeli strikes on Iranian territory, including residential buildings, and says the Islamic Republic’s response to the attacks will be heavy.

According to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), Shekarchi said on Friday morning that overnight strikes by the Israeli regime, which he claimed were carried out with US support, would receive a heavy response.

The Israeli regime began military strikes in and near the Iranian capital, Tehran, as well as other cities in Iran, overnight on Friday.

Images showed damaged residential buildings in several locations in the capital. Eyewitnesses and state TV reporters said they saw the bodies of women and children among the victims.