Israel and US recall teams from Gaza ceasefire talks after Hamas response

JERUSALEM: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated Israel remains committed to securing a Gaza ceasefire despite recalling negotiators, blaming Hamas for prolonging nearly two years of conflict.

Mediators have been facilitating indirect talks in Qatar for over two weeks, but no agreement has been reached.

International concern is mounting over Gaza’s humanitarian crisis, with warnings of “mass starvation” affecting over two million Palestinians.

Hamas submitted amendments to the latest ceasefire proposal, including demands on aid entry, Israeli troop withdrawals, and war-ending guarantees.

Netanyahu, however, accused Hamas of misinterpreting Israel’s commitment.

“We are working to release our hostages,“ Netanyahu said. “But if Hamas thinks our willingness to negotiate is weakness, they are mistaken.”

A Palestinian source familiar with the talks revealed Hamas’s proposed changes, but US envoy Steve Witkoff accused the group of not negotiating in good faith.

In Khan Yunis, grieving mother Umm al-Abd Nassar urged Hamas to secure peace after her son was killed in Israeli airstrikes.

“They need to act. Enough destruction and death,“ she told AFP.

The conflict, now in its 21st month, has seen both sides hold firm on key demands. Israel insists on dismantling Hamas’s military capabilities, while Hamas demands a permanent truce, full troop withdrawal, and unrestricted aid.

Israel denies responsibility for Gaza’s hunger crisis, blaming Hamas for aid disruptions. Meanwhile, international agencies report severe logistical challenges in aid distribution.

The Gaza health ministry reports 59,587 Palestinian deaths, mostly civilians, since the war began. - AFP