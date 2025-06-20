Israel changing ‘the world’ with Iran war: Netanyahu

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday that Israel was “changing the face of the world” in its war with Iran, as he welcomed “all help” in destroying the Islamic republic’s nuclear sites.

“I said that we’re changing the face of the Middle East, and now I say we’re changing the face of the world,“ he told public broadcaster Kan.

Seven days into the war, Netanyahu said Israeli forces were ahead of schedule in their offensive against Iranian nuclear and missile sites, but refused to provide a clear timeline for an end to the most intense confrontation in history with arch foe Tehran.

“We are at war. I’m not going to reveal our timeline. I’m not going to tell them [the Iranians] what we’re preparing,“ said Netanyahu.

“When you enter a war, you know when it begins, but not when it ends,“ he added.

He said Israel had already destroyed “more than half” of Iran’s missile launchers and was “capable of striking all of Iran’s nuclear facilities”.

But, in an apparent nod to key ally the United States, Netanyahu added: “All help is welcome”.

During his interview with Kan, Netanyahu went on to say that US President Donald Trump “will do what is good for for the United States, and I will do what is good for the State of Israel”.

Following the remarks, Trump offered a fresh timeline for a possible US intervention in the conflict, saying in a statement that he would decide whether to attack Iran within the next two weeks due to a “substantial” chance of negotiations.