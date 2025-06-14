Israel military says Friday strikes killed nine Iran nuclear scientists

JERUSALEM: The Israeli military said on Saturday its air strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities the previous day resulted in the deaths of nine leading Iranian nuclear scientists.

“During the Israeli air force strikes at the onset of Operation Rising Lion, nine senior scientists and experts, who advanced the Iranian regime’s nuclear weapons programme”, were eliminated,“ the military said in a statement, listing the names of those killed.

“Their elimination represents a significant blow to the Iranian regime’s ability to acquire weapons of mass destruction.”

The military said the strikes were carried out on the basis of “precise intelligence gathered by the intelligence directorate”.