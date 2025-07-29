Israel rejects international pressure for Gaza ceasefire amid conflict

JERUSALEM: Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Saar has firmly rejected growing international demands for a ceasefire in Gaza and recognition of a Palestinian state, calling it a “distorted campaign” of pressure. Speaking to reporters, Saar stated that halting the conflict while Hamas remains in power would be a “tragedy for both Israelis and Palestinians.”

“It ain’t gonna happen, no matter how much pressure is put on Israel,“ Saar declared. Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, now in its 22nd month, was launched in response to Hamas’ October 7, 2023, cross-border attack.

Recent weeks have seen intensified calls for a ceasefire to facilitate humanitarian aid and prevent famine, as warned by a UN-backed monitor. However, Saar insisted that Hamas bears sole responsibility for the conflict and that yielding to pressure would only embolden the group.

“When they demand to end this war, what does it really mean? Ending the war while Hamas remains in power in Gaza?” he questioned.

Saar also criticized renewed diplomatic efforts, including those by France, to push for a two-state solution. “Establishing a Palestinian state today is establishing a Hamas state, a jihadist state. It ain’t gonna happen,“ he said. - AFP