Israel ultra-Orthodox party threatens government over draft law

JERUSALEM: Israel’s ultra-Orthodox Shas party on Monday threatened to bring down Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government by backing a motion for early elections amid a row over military service.

Netanyahu’s coalition, one of the most right-wing in Israel’s history, is at risk of collapsing over a bill that could reverse the long-standing exemption from the draft for ultra-Orthodox Jews.

The exemption is facing growing pushback as Israel wages war on Palestinian Islamist militants Hamas in Gaza.

Netanyahu is under pressure from within his Likud party to draft more ultra-Orthodox men and impose penalties on draft dodgers -- a red line for Shas.

The party is demanding legislation to permanently exempt its followers from military service and gave Netanyahu two days to find a solution.

“We don’t want to bring down a right-wing government, but we’ve reached our limit,“ Shas spokesperson Asher Medina told public radio.

“If there’s no last-minute solution (on conscription), we’ll vote to dissolve the Knesset,“ he said, referring to the Israeli parliament.

Last week, a Shas source told AFP the party was threatening to quit the coalition unless a solution was reached by Monday.

The opposition is seeking to place a bill to dissolve parliament on Wednesday’s plenary agenda, hoping to capitalise on the ultra-Orthodox revolt to topple the government.

Netanyahu’s coalition, formed in December 2022, includes Likud, far-right factions and ultra-Orthodox parties. A walkout by the latter would end its majority.

A poll published in March by right-wing daily Israel Hayom found 85 percent of Israeli Jews support changing the conscription law for Haredim.

Forty-one percent backed compulsory military service -- currently 32 months for men -- for all eligible members of the community.