Israel warns minorities face danger in Syria under Sharaa

JERUSALEM: Israel has dismissed Syrian interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa’s pledge to protect minorities, stating it remains “very dangerous” for minority groups in the country.

Foreign Minister Gideon Saar issued the warning following deadly clashes in Sweida province that left over 700 dead.

“Bottom line: In al-Shara’s Syria, it is very dangerous to be a member of a minority -- Kurd, Druze, Alawite or Christian,“ Saar posted on X. “This has been proven time and again over the past six months.”

The violence, involving Druze and Sunni Bedouin factions, has drawn in Syria’s Islamist-led government, Israel, and armed tribes from other regions. Israel conducted airstrikes in Sweida and Damascus this week, targeting Syrian defence ministry forces accused of abuses against Druze civilians.

Saar urged the international community to “ensure the security and rights of the minorities in Syria” and link Syria’s global reintegration to minority protections. A US-brokered ceasefire has since led to Syrian forces deploying in Druze areas to prevent further Israeli intervention.

Analysts suggest Israel’s actions aim to weaken Syria’s military, which has been vulnerable since Sharaa’s Sunni Islamists ousted Iran-backed Bashar al-Assad in December.

Israel, home to a significant Druze population, claims its strikes were defensive. - AFP