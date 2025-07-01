Israeli official to visit White House amid Gaza truce pressure

WASHINGTON: Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer is set to hold high-level discussions at the White House this week, as US President Donald Trump intensifies pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to secure a truce in Gaza. The visit follows Trump’s public call for Israel to “make the deal in Gaza,“ expressing hope for a ceasefire within days.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed Dermer’s scheduled meetings, stating, “I know that Mr Dermer is in Washington this week to meet with senior officials here at the White House.” She added that Netanyahu has also expressed interest in visiting Washington soon, marking his third trip since Trump resumed office in January.

Trump’s administration has prioritised ending the conflict, with Leavitt describing the war’s toll as “heartbreaking” and emphasising the president’s commitment to halting hostilities. The recent cessation of Israel’s 12-day conflict with Iran has opened a potential pathway for negotiations.

The Gaza war, triggered by Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, has resulted in significant casualties. Israeli figures report 1,219 deaths, mostly civilians, while Gaza’s health ministry, administered by Hamas, records at least 56,531 fatalities, predominantly non-combatants. The UN considers these statistics credible.

Of the 251 hostages taken during Hamas’s initial assault, 49 remain captive in Gaza, with 27 presumed dead by Israeli authorities.