Israeli plan to relocate Gazans sparks global criticism

JERUSALEM: An Israeli proposal to relocate Gaza’s civilian population into a closed “humanitarian city” has drawn sharp criticism from international bodies, Palestinian authorities, and even domestic security officials.

Defence Minister Israel Katz outlined the plan, which involves constructing a restricted zone in southern Gaza during a potential 60-day ceasefire in the ongoing conflict with Hamas.

The proposed facility, intended to initially house 600,000 displaced Gazans, would eventually accommodate the entire population of over two million.

Katz stated that international organisations would manage aid distribution, with Israeli forces providing security “from a distance.”

However, critics argue the plan lacks feasibility and raises ethical concerns.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid condemned the estimated 10-20 billion shekel ($3-6 billion) cost, calling it a waste of public funds.

Security officials reportedly dismissed the idea as a “gigantic tent city” that could lead to renewed Israeli military rule in Gaza.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) likened the proposal to a “concentration camp,“ while Britain’s Middle East minister said civilians must be allowed to return home.

Palestinian officials and Hamas rejected the plan, viewing it as a precursor to forced displacement.

Amnesty International warned that relocating Gazans within the territory or deporting them could constitute a war crime. Sixteen Israeli legal scholars echoed this concern in a letter to Katz.

Former military intelligence officer Michael Milshtein dismissed the proposal as unrealistic, citing the lack of infrastructure in the proposed zone.

“There is only sand and fields, nothing,“ he said, questioning the long-term consequences of reoccupying Gaza. - AFP