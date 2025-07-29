Israeli rights groups accuse Israel of genocide in Gaza conflict

JERUSALEM: Two Israeli human rights organisations have accused Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, marking the first major domestic voices to level such a charge.

B’Tselem and Physicians for Human Rights Israel released reports at a press conference, alleging “coordinated, deliberate action to destroy Palestinian society in the Gaza strip.”

“The report we are publishing today is one we never imagined we would have to write,“ said Yuli Novak, B’Tselem’s executive director.

“The people of Gaza have been displaced, bombed and starved, left completely stripped of their humanity and rights.”

Physicians for Human Rights Israel highlighted the destruction of Gaza’s healthcare system, stating, “Israel’s actions have destroyed Gaza’s healthcare infrastructure in a manner that is both calculated and systematic.”

Israel has repeatedly denied genocide allegations, including a case brought by South Africa at the International Court of Justice.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed the claims as “outrageous,“ while government spokesperson David Mencer called the latest accusations “baseless.”

“There is no intent, (which is) key for the charge of genocide ... it simply doesn’t make sense for a country to send in 1.9 million tons of aid, most of that being food, if there is an intent of genocide,“ Mencer said.

Israel’s military also rejected the reports, stating it follows international law and takes measures to avoid civilian harm, while accusing Hamas of using civilians as “human shields.”

The war in Gaza began after Hamas-led fighters attacked Israeli communities on October 7, 2023, killing 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages.

Israel’s subsequent offensive has killed nearly 60,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians, according to Gaza health officials.

The genocide accusation carries deep weight in Israel, given the term’s origins in response to the Holocaust.

Israeli officials have previously called such allegations libellous and antisemitic.

International scrutiny over Gaza’s humanitarian crisis has intensified, with UN agencies warning of severe food shortages.

Israel maintains it allows sufficient aid but blames distribution failures on the UN.

Public opinion in Israel has slowly shifted as images of suffering in Gaza emerge, though many still hold Hamas responsible.

“The Israeli perception is: ‘what do you want from us? It’s Hamas’ fault,‘” said Oren Persico of The Seventh Eye.

Dani Dayan, chairman of Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial, argued against the genocide label but urged recognition of civilian suffering.

“Their anguish is real, and our moral tradition obligates us not to turn away from it,“ he wrote. - AFP