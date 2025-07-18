Israeli settlers kill 117 sheep in West Bank attack, Palestinians displaced

JORDAN VALLEY: Palestinian Bedouins have accused Israeli settlers of killing 117 sheep and stealing hundreds more in an overnight attack in the occupied West Bank.

The assault, described as an effort to force farmers off their land, comes amid escalating violence and record displacements in the region.

The Arab al-Kaabaneh Bedouin community reported that settlers carried out a coordinated attack, using knives and guns to slaughter the animals.

Veterinarians treated surviving sheep, some visibly traumatized.

Salem Salman Mujahed, a resident, claimed settlers attacked near homes while Israeli forces stood by.

Palestinian Minister Moayad Shaaban condemned the incident, calling it a deliberate tactic to displace Palestinians.

“They are using these tools to terrify these people to leave these areas,“ he said.

The attack has already forced at least one family to relocate, fearing further violence.

The United Nations reported unprecedented mass displacements in the West Bank, with 757 settler attacks recorded since January—a 13% increase from last year.

Over 964 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since the Gaza war began in October 2023.

The U.S. Ambassador to Israel demanded an investigation into the recent killing of a Palestinian American by settlers, calling it a “criminal and terrorist act.”

The International Court of Justice has ruled Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories illegal, though Israel disputes this, citing security and historical claims. - Reuters