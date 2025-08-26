Israeli strike on Gaza hospital kills 20 including five journalists

GAZA: Israeli forces struck Nasser hospital in southern Gaza on Monday, killing at least twenty people including five journalists working for international news organisations.

A Reuters cameraman named Hussam al-Masri died near a live broadcasting position on an upper floor of the Khan Younis hospital during the initial strike according to Palestinian health officials.

Hospital officials and witnesses reported that Israel then launched a second strike which killed additional journalists alongside rescue workers and medics responding to the scene.

The journalists killed included Mariam Abu Dagga who freelanced for the Associated Press, Mohammed Salama from Al Jazeera, Moaz Abu Taha who occasionally contributed to Reuters, and Ahmed Abu Aziz.

Photographer Hatem Khaled, another Reuters contractor, sustained injuries during the attack.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office expressed deep regret and described the incident as a tragic mishap while emphasising that Israel values journalists and medical staff.

Israel’s military acknowledged striking the hospital area and announced that the chief of staff had ordered an immediate inquiry into the event.

The Israel Defense Forces stated they regret any harm to uninvolved individuals and do not intentionally target journalists while acting to mitigate civilian risk.

A Reuters spokesperson confirmed the deaths of their contractor Hussam al-Masri and occasional contributor Moaz Abu Taha while urgently seeking medical assistance for the wounded Hatem Khaled.

United States President Donald Trump expressed displeasure upon learning about the incident and emphasised the need to end the ongoing nightmare.

The Associated Press said it was shocked and saddened by the death of Mariam Abu Dagga who had recently reported on starving children from the hospital.

The Palestinian presidency called for international protection for journalists and demanded accountability for Israel through the United Nations Security Council.

The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate condemned the strikes as an open war against free media aimed at preventing coverage of Israeli crimes.

More than two hundred forty Palestinian journalists have been killed by Israeli fire in Gaza since the war began in October 2023 according to the syndicate.

The Committee to Protect Journalists reported one hundred ninety seven media workers killed including one hundred eighty nine Palestinians in Gaza since the conflict started.

Israeli military spokesperson Brigadier General Effie Defrin stated that the military follows international law and will investigate the incident transparently.

He emphasised the immense risks of reporting from active war zones where Hamas hides behind civilian populations.

In a separate incident on Monday, Israeli gunfire killed local journalist Hassan Dohan at a tent encampment in Khan Younis according to Nasser Hospital doctors.

Israel killed prominent Al Jazeera correspondent Anas Al-Sharif and four other journalists in a strike two weeks ago while alleging his Hamas affiliation.

The Reuters live video feed from Nasser hospital abruptly ended during the initial strike which had been operated by the late Hussam al-Masri.

International news organisations frequently broadcast live feeds from Gaza hospitals to show real time conditions during the conflict.

Israel has barred all foreign journalists from entering Gaza since the war began, leaving Palestinian journalists to report for international media outlets.

Israel continues to investigate the death of Reuters journalist Issam Abdallah who was killed by Israeli tank fire in southern Lebanon in October 2023. – Reuters