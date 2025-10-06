Italy fights US pasta tariffs with appeals to Washington and EU Commission

ROME: Italy has appealed to Washington and the European Commission in an attempt to dissuade the US from imposing punitive tariffs on pasta imports.

In early September, the United States Department of Commerce announced plans to impose provisional anti-dumping duties of over 91% on pasta from January 2026.

This would be on top of the 15% tariffs already in place.

The decision was part of an investigation into alleged commercial practices involving exports to the United States at prices below market value.

Italy’s foreign ministry said it was working closely with the companies involved and consulting with the European Commission.

The ministry aims to ensure that the US department reviews the provisional duties imposed on Italian companies.

The Italian embassy in Washington has also intervened to assist companies in asserting their rights.

The same source underlined the full willingness of Italian producers to cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

The prospect of a surcharge has provoked sharp criticism in Italy.

Italian Agriculture Minister Francesco Lollobrigida denounced it as a hyper-protectionist mechanism against pasta producers.

The country’s largest agricultural association Coldiretti called the decision a fatal blow.

Coldiretti said these unacceptable and abusive measures are linked to Donald Trump’s plan to relocate production to the United States.

The association called on the EU and Rome to protect a true symbol of the Mediterranean diet.

The US market holds strategic importance for Italian producers with an estimated value of nearly €671 million in 2024.

This accounts for nearly 17% of Italian pasta exports according to Coldiretti. – AFP