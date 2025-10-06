Ubaidullah aims for Harimau Malaya starting spot in AFC qualifiers

TERENGGANU defender Muhammad Ubaidullah Shamsul Fazili intends to use his national team call-up to prove he deserves a starting position.

The 22-year-old aims to secure his place in Malaysia’s starting eleven for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers against Laos.

Ubaidullah recognises the intense competition for defensive positions within the national squad.

“This is my third national team call-up after playing a full game against Cape Verde in May,“ he said.

He specifically mentioned competing with Daniel Ting and other left-footed players for the defensive role.

“The opportunity is there to be seized through hard work and discipline,“ Ubaidullah added.

The young defender plans to use his international experience to benefit his club team Terengganu FC.

Terengganu FC currently holds third position in the Malaysia Super League standings.

Ubaidullah hopes to start in both qualifier matches against Laos this month.

The first match occurs at New Laos National Stadium in Vientiane on October 9.

The return leg takes place at Bukit Jalil National Stadium on October 14.

National team coach Kim Pan-gon also called up Terengganu goalkeeper Suhaimi Husin.

Suhaimi replaces Muhammad Haziq Nadzli and Muhammad Azri Abdul Ghani who withdrew due to health issues.

This call-up represents another opportunity for Ubaidullah to establish himself in the national team setup. – Bernama