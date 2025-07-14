Italy PM Meloni warns of risks from Western trade war

ROME: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has raised concerns over the potential for a damaging trade conflict among Western nations following the latest tariff announcements by former US President Donald Trump.

In a statement released by her office, Meloni stressed that such divisions could weaken collective efforts to tackle global challenges.

“A trade war within the West would weaken us all in the face of the global challenges we are confronting together,“ Meloni said.

She expressed confidence in Europe’s economic strength to negotiate a balanced agreement, adding, “Italy will do its part. As always.”

Trump revealed plans to impose 30 percent tariffs on EU and Mexican imports starting August 1, a move that has drawn sharp criticism from Italian opposition parties.

Five Star Movement leader Giuseppe Conte accused Meloni of yielding to US pressure, while the European Commission has opted for restraint, hoping to avoid further escalation.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated Brussels would not immediately retaliate against US tariffs on steel and aluminium, aiming instead for a diplomatic resolution to prevent broader economic fallout. - AFP