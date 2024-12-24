TOKYO: Japan’s cabinet on Tuesday approved a revision to a government ordinance to ban the manufacture, import and export of all general lighting fluorescent lamps by the end of 2027, reported Xinhua.

The decision came after the members of an international convention against mercury pollution agreed last year to ban the production and trade of all fluorescent lamps, citing the human health risks posed by the equipment’s use of the substance.

The ban will be implemented in stages according to the type of fluorescent lamp.

Starting from January 2026, incandescent fluorescent lamps will be banned, followed by compact fluorescent lamps from January 2027. The most widely used types, including straight tubular and circular fluorescent lamps, will cease production and importation starting January 2028.

Mercury, which is liquid at room temperature, is used in a wide range of products, such as fluorescent lamps, thermometers and batteries. Exposure to high amounts of mercury can lead to long-term and sometimes permanent health impacts.

In Japan, major domestic manufacturers including Panasonic Corp have announced they will end production of fluorescent lamps by the end of September 2027.