Japan asks US for exemption from Trump steel tariffs

TOKYO: Japan asked the United States on Wednesday to be exempt from President Donald Trump's tariffs on steel and aluminum exports, Tokyo's top government spokesman said.

Trump has signed executive orders to impose 25 percent tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum starting March 12, triggering angry reactions internationally including from Canada, Mexico, and the European Union.

“We are aware of the presidential order about additional tariffs on steel and aluminum were issued... we have requested to the US government to exclude our country from the measures,“ Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters.

The request was made through the Japanese embassy in the United States early Wednesday, he said.

“Japan will carefully study the content of the measures and their impact on our country and take necessary policy,“ he added.

Trump imposed similar tariffs during his first term to protect US producers faced with what he called unfair competition.

But his predecessor Joe Biden exempted Japan, allowing it to export up to 1.25 million tons of steel per year to the United States without paying duties.

That exemption, known as tariff quota, “will be revoked”, a trade ministry official told AFP.

Under Trump's latest policy, tariff on steel will remain at 25 percent, while tariff on aluminum will be raised to 25 percent from the current 10 percent, he said.