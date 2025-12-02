KUALA LUMPUR: A former contractor was sentenced to five years’ jail by the High Court here today after pleading guilty to possessing items related to the Daesh terrorist group in his mobile phone and laptop last year.

Judge Datuk Azhar Abdul Hamid sentenced Mohamad Awang, 49, and ordered the accused to serve the jail term from the date of arrest on June 23, 2024.

According to the charge sheet, Mohamad was charged with possessing items related to Daesh in his mobile phone and laptop at a house in Taman Daya in Johor Bahru, Johor at 7.05am on June 23, 2024.

The charge is under Section 130JB (1) (a) of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum jail term of seven years or with a fine and to confiscate any property that has been used or intended to be used in committing the offence.

Earlier, Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Nur Ainaa Ridzwan sought a maximum jail sentence of seven years, taking into account that the offence was serious because it involves the security of the country.

“The accused had been previously sentenced to eight years jail in 2018 under Section 130JA of the Penal Code. However, the accused still did not take any remedial action after he was released on June 21, 2022 and returned to the group.

“Therefore, the public interest factor trumps the personal interest of the accused apart from taking into account the accused’s past offence record,“ said the DPP who co-handled the case with DPP Lina Hanini Ismail.

Lawyer Shah Wira Abdul Halim, representing Mohamad, sought a fine on the grounds that his client was married and supported his family and 73-year-old mother.

“My client has repented, regretted and promised not to repeat the same mistake and try to improve himself in a better direction,“ said Shah Wira.