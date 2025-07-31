Japan lifts tsunami advisory after Russia’s 8.8 magnitude quake

TOKYO: Japan has lifted all tsunami advisories following a powerful 8.8-magnitude earthquake off Russia’s Kamchatka peninsula.

The Japan Meteorological Agency confirmed coastal alerts ended at 4:30 pm local time after determining wave heights wouldn’t increase further.

Initial fears of a catastrophic repeat of 2004’s Indian Ocean disaster proved unfounded, though the quake did trigger Pacific-wide precautions.

Nearly two million Japanese residents evacuated to higher ground as a precaution, recalling 2011’s deadly tsunami.

The largest wave measured just 1.3 metres, causing limited damage.

Russian authorities reported more severe impacts near the epicentre, with tsunami waters flooding Severo-Kurilsk’s port and fish processing plant.

State television footage showed debris being swept out to sea, though injuries remained light.

Japan’s sole fatality occurred during evacuation when a woman’s car plunged off a cliff.

Unrelated to the seismic activity, four sperm whales beached in Japan sparked speculation about environmental links.

Local surfer Fumiko Udagawa connected the stranding to warmer ocean temperatures, while visitor Akira Komatsu questioned if whales sensed impending quakes through magnetic fields. – AFP