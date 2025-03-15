Japan’s NHK party leader Tachibana attacked in central Tokyo

TOKYO: The leader of a Japanese political group, Takashi Tachibana, has been slashed in an attack while campaigning in central Tokyo, although his injuries were not life-threatening, Xinhua reported citing the Tokyo police.

At around 5.10 pm local time on Friday, Tachibana, the 57-year-old head of the NHK Party, was attacked by a man with a machete after giving a stump speech in front of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The assailant aimed near Tachibana’s head, causing bleeding, including from his ear. However, he was conscious before being taken to the hospital, and his condition was not life-threatening, police said.

Police arrested 30-year-old Shion Miyanishi on suspicion of attempted murder at the scene while a weapon with a 16-centimetre blade was found.

Police are investigating the details of the attack.