JAPAN will implement a prescreening system in 2028 for visa-free travellers before their arrival, as part of efforts to boost tourism.

The prescreening system will be modelled on the United States’ Electronic System for Travel Authorisation (ESTA), according to Japan’s Ministry of Justice, Kyodo News reported.

The ESTA system was introduced in 2001 following the September 11 terrorist attacks. Other countries, such as Canada, have also adopted similar systems modelled after ESTA.

Travellers from countries with visa exemptions for short-term stays in Japan will be required to submit personal and travel information — including their name, purpose of stay, and destinations — at least several days before arrival.

With this system, the Immigration Services Agency of Japan will be able to assess the data provided in advance. Visa-exempt travellers may be denied boarding for flights to Japan if they are found to have criminal records or have stayed in Japan illegally.

The agency is also considering measures to improve the efficiency of the prescreening process, with a focus on digital technology and the elimination of “in-person procedures”, as quoted.

Japan’s Foreign Ministry states that citizens of 71 countries, including the United States and South Korea, are currently exempt from obtaining visas for short-term stays in Japan.

In 2024, Japan recorded 36.87 million foreign tourists, marking a 47.1% increase compared to the previous year. The Japanese government is targeting 60 million foreign visitors by 2030.