Kim Jong Un oversees North Korean drone test, orders AI military development

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un personally supervised a test of new attack drones and instructed military officials to accelerate artificial intelligence development for defence applications.

State media released images showing an unmanned vehicle successfully launching and destroying a designated target during the demonstration.

The official Korean Central News Agency reported that the exercise showcased the outstanding combat effectiveness of Kumsong-series tactical attack drones.

Kim expressed great satisfaction with the test results and emphasised drones as a major military asset for modernising North Korea’s armed forces.

He directed efforts to rapidly develop newly introduced artificial intelligence technology while expanding and strengthening drone production capabilities.

Analyst Hong Min from Seoul’s Korea Institute for National Unification stated that Kim views drone technology as critical for achieving great power status.

The drones present significant concerns due to their low-cost, high-efficiency threat profile featuring autonomous mission execution and enhanced tactical flexibility.

Pyongyang first revealed its attack drone capabilities last year, with experts suggesting connections to its growing alliance with Russia.

North Korean troops deployed to support Russian operations are gaining valuable modern warfare experience, including battlefield drone deployment techniques.

Lim Eul-chul from Kyungnam University explained that AI could enable North Korean drones to operate despite GPS or communication jamming through pre-trained algorithms.

North Korea has previously tested GPS jamming attacks affecting South Korean ships and civilian aircraft.

The AI development drive has gained momentum since 2024, benefiting from Russian technology transfers and lessons from the Ukraine conflict.

South Korean and Western intelligence agencies confirm North Korea sent over 10,000 soldiers to Russia in 2024, primarily to the Kursk region.

Seoul estimates approximately 600 North Korean soldiers have died with thousands wounded while fighting for Russian forces. – AFP