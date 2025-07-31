Lebanon president vows to disarm Hezbollah amid rising tensions

BEIRUT: Lebanese President Joseph Aoun declared on Thursday his government’s determination to disarm Hezbollah, emphasising the need for state control over all weapons.

The statement follows Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem’s warning that calls for disarmament serve Israeli interests.

Aoun stressed in his Army Day speech that Beirut demands “the extension of the Lebanese state’s authority over all its territory, the removal of weapons from all armed groups including Hezbollah and their handover to the Lebanese army.”

Lebanon faces mounting international pressure, particularly from the U.S., to dismantle the Iran-backed group, which remains partially armed despite recent losses in clashes with Israel.

Israel has continued strikes in Lebanon post-ceasefire, targeting Hezbollah infrastructure while vowing to persist until the group is disarmed.

Aoun framed disarmament as critical to restoring global trust, stating, “My duty and the duty of all political parties... is to seize this historic opportunity and push without hesitation towards affirming the army and security forces’ monopoly on weapons.”

Hezbollah’s Qassem countered on Wednesday, alleging that disarmament advocates “are serving the Israeli project.”

He accused U.S. envoy Tom Barrack of employing “intimidation and threats” to aid Israel.

Aoun addressed Hezbollah supporters as an “essential pillar” of society but insisted Lebanon’s sovereignty requires centralized arms control.

The group, retaining weapons since Lebanon’s civil war, remains a flashpoint in regional tensions. – AFP