Lebanon says 1 killed in Israeli strike on south

BEIRUT: Lebanon said one person was killed on Saturday in an Israeli strike in the country's south, the latest deadly raid despite a ceasefire between Israel and militant group Hezbollah.

An “Israeli enemy drone strike on a vehicle” in Bint Jbeil “killed one person and wounded two others”, Lebanon’s health ministry said in a statement carried by the official National News Agency (NNA), noting the toll was provisional.

Earlier Saturday, the ministry reported that a separate Israeli drone strike wounded one person in Shebaa, elsewhere in the south, with the NNA saying that raid targeted a house.

Israel has kept up its bombardment of Lebanon since a November 27 ceasefire that sought to end more than a year of hostilities with Hezbollah including two months of all-out war that left the Iran-backed group severely weakened.

On Thursday, an Israeli strike on a vehicle at the southern entrance of Beirut killed one man and wounded three other people, Lebanon said, as the Israeli army said it hit a “terrorist” working for Iran.

Under the ceasefire deal, Hezbollah was to pull its fighters back north of the Litani river, about 30 kilometres (20 miles) from the Israeli border, leaving the Lebanese army and United Nations peacekeepers as the only armed parties in the region.

Israel was required to fully withdraw its troops from the country, but has kept them in five locations in south Lebanon that it deems strategic.

Israel has warned that it would keep striking Lebanon until Hezbollah has been disarmed.