Lebanon says 9 wounded in Israeli strike

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s health ministry said an Israeli strike on Tuesday wounded nine people in the country’s south, the latest attack despite a ceasefire between Israel and militant group Hezbollah.

An “Israeli enemy drone” struck a motorcycle in the coastal Tyre district, the ministry said.

Three of the wounded were in critical condition, and two children were among the victims, it added.

The Israeli army said it “struck and eliminated the Hezbollah Al-Mansouri complex commander in Al Mansouri in southern Lebanon“, alleging that he had planned several attacks on Israel, tried to “reestablish the Mansouri complex, and facilitated the transfer of weapons”.

The strike came a day after Israel said it had killed a member of Hezbollah’s elite Radwan force in the border area of Houla.

Israel has continued to launch strikes on its northern neighbour despite the November truce that sought to halt more than a year of hostilities with Iran-backed Hezbollah including two months of full-blown war.

Under the terms of the ceasefire deal, only UN peacekeepers and the Lebanese army should be deployed in southern Lebanon, though Israel has retained its forces in five areas it has declared strategic.

Lebanon has called on the international community to pressure Israel to end its attacks and withdraw all its troops.