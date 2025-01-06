Lebanon says one killed in Israeli strike on south

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s health ministry said an Israeli strike on the south of the country Sunday killed one person, the third deadly raid in four days despite a ceasefire with Hezbollah.

The ministry said an “Israeli enemy” strike targeted a motorcycle in the village of Arnoun, in the Nabatieh region about five kilometres (three miles) from the Israeli border.

Farther south, another strike hit a car in Beit Lif, in the Bint Jbeil area, wounding one person, the ministry said.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

Israel has continued to strike Lebanon despite the ceasefire that took effect on November 27, ending more than a year of conflict -- including two months of open war -- with militant group Hezbollah, which emerged severely weakened.

On Thursday, two people were killed in Israeli strikes on the south, and another died in a raid on Saturday.

Under the truce terms, Hezbollah fighters were to withdraw north of the Litani River, about 30 kilometres from the border, and dismantle their military posts to the south.

Israel, for its part, was to pull all its troops out of Lebanon but has maintained five positions it deems “strategic” along the frontier.

The Lebanese army has since deployed in those areas, where it is the only force allowed to operate alongside UN peacekeepers.