FORMER Lyon coach Pierre Sage will take over at Lens, the northern French club announced on Monday.

Frenchman Sage succeeds Will Still, who had already been appointed coach at Southampton, just relegated from the Premier League.

Lens finished eighth in Ligue 1 last season.

Sage, 46, has signed a deal until 2028.

“This announcement marks an important step for the club,“ the club’s chief executive officer Benjamin Parrot said.

“As much as on the sporting side as the emotional aspect of things, he fully incarnates Lens’ DNA,“ Parrot added.

The new Ligue 1 season starts on the weekend of August 15-17.