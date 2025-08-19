Legionnaires’ disease outbreak in NYC kills 5, hospitalises 14

NEW YORK: An outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease in Harlem has resulted in five deaths and 14 hospitalisations, according to health officials.

The New York City health department stated, “The NYC Health Department is currently investigating a community cluster of Legionnaires’ disease in Central Harlem.”

As of August 18, there are 108 confirmed cases linked to the outbreak.

Legionnaires’ disease is caused by bacteria that thrive in water and air conditioning systems.

The illness spreads through contaminated water droplets but is not directly contagious between people.

Symptoms include fever and pneumonia, particularly affecting those with weakened immune systems.

The disease was first identified in 1976 during an American Legion convention in Philadelphia.

That initial outbreak infected over 220 people and claimed 34 lives.

New York’s health department confirmed testing of cooling towers in the affected area.

“The Health Department has sampled and tested water from cooling towers in the investigation zone,“ officials said.

Towers testing positive for Legionella bacteria have undergone required treatment.

Authorities clarified that the outbreak is unrelated to building water supplies. - AFP