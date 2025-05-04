Los Angeles county agrees $4bn sex abuse pay-out

LOS ANGELES: Los Angeles County has agreed to pay $4 billion to settle thousands of sex abuse claims dating back decades, it said Friday, in what looks set to be the largest-ever such settlement.

The agreement, which must still be approved by the board of supervisors, is intended to compensate almost 7,000 people who were subjected to abuse while in juvenile facilities and children's homes in the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s.

“On behalf of the county, I apologize wholeheartedly to everyone who was harmed by these reprehensible acts,“ County Chief Executive Officer Fesia Davenport said.

“The historic scope of this settlement makes clear that we are committed to helping the survivors recover and rebuild their lives -- and to making and enforcing the systemic changes needed to keep young people safe.”

A 2020 state law gave victims of childhood sexual abuse an extended window to take legal action, long after the usual statute of limitation had lapsed.

Thousands of adults came forward with horrifying stories of systematic sexual abuse they had suffered in juvenile detention facilities.

Many more claimed they were the victims of predatory staff at the now-shuttered MacLaren Children's Center, a home for foster children.

Attorneys for the victims called it a “house of horrors” and an investigation found no background checks had been carried out on staff there for decades.

News of the proposed settlement was bittersweet for victims.

“I’m in total shock,“ Shirley Bodkin, 58, who recalled being drugged, beaten and sexually abused in bathtubs and closets at MacLaren, told the Los Angeles Times.

“I’ve been waiting all these years for this outcome.”

MaryAlice Ashbrook, 65, who was abused at MacLaren in the 1960s, said hearing the news “felt like my heart had a door and it slammed shut.”

“I’ve gone to great lengths to block this out, and still, I deal with reoccurring nightmares.”

The enormous sum dwarfs previous agreements for victims of abuse, including the $2.46 billion that the Boy Scouts of America agreed to pay to youngsters molested while in their care.

Officials warned that the payout would have “a significant impact” for years to come on the finances of the county -- America’s largest by population, with almost 10 million residents and an annual budget of around $49 billion.

“The County’s plan to pay for the settlement includes cash from reserve funds, issuance of judgment obligation bonds and proposed cuts in departmental budgets,“ a statement said.

“The financing will require annual payments totaling hundreds of millions of dollars through 2030 and substantial continuing annual payments through fiscal year 2050-51.”