Maduro decrees Christmas in October for Venezuela again in 2025

CARACAS: President Nicolas Maduro has once again decreed that Christmas will begin on October 1 in Venezuela, moving the famous December holiday forward for the second consecutive year.

The 2024 decision follows a similar move during last year’s political crisis after a disputed presidential election that opponents and the United States accused Maduro of stealing.

Maduro announced the early Christmas celebration on his weekly television program “Con Maduro +,“ stating his desire to defend “the right to happiness” for all Venezuelans.

“Once again this year, Christmas starts on October 1 with joy, commerce, activity, culture, carols,“ dancing and traditional foods, Maduro said during his broadcast.

The Venezuelan leader has simultaneously vowed to defend his nation against what he describes as increased military aggression from the United States in recent weeks.

Washington has doubled the bounty on Maduro’s head to US$50 million, deployed warships near Venezuelan waters, and sunk a boat allegedly carrying members of a drug trafficking gang controlled by Maduro, resulting in 11 fatalities. – AFP