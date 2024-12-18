A 35-year-old man in Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh, India died after reportedly swallowing a live chick as part of a ritual to address infertility.

Anand Yadav, a resident of Chhindkalo village, was rushed to Medical College Hospital after collapsing at home, according to India Today.

His family stated that he became dizzy and fainted after taking a bath, and the cause of death was initially unclear.

During the post-mortem, Dr. Santu Bag, who conducted the autopsy, discovered a 20 cm chick lodged in Anand’s throat, blocking his airway and food passage.

“This is the first time I have encountered such a case in my career, having performed over 15,000 post-mortems. The findings shocked us all,“ he said.

Villagers have suggested that Anand’s actions may have been influenced by superstitions, as he had been in contact with a local occultist.

Some believe that, in his struggle with infertility, he may have swallowed the live chick as part of an occult ritual, hoping it would help him become a father.

The investigation is currently underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.