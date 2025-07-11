Man dies at Hamburg station after being dragged by train

HAMBURG: A 26-year-old man has died after being dragged by a train at Hamburg’s central station in northern Germany. The incident occurred overnight when the victim reportedly kicked the approaching train, lost his balance, and became trapped between the train and the platform.

Police confirmed the man’s brother was present and witnessed the accident. The brother suffered from shock and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Emergency teams quickly cleared the local train and platform, providing counselling to 13 bystanders affected by the tragedy.

Authorities reviewed video footage and ruled out foul play, confirming the incident as a tragic accident. Investigations are ongoing to determine further details. - Bernama, dpa