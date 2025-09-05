BERLIN: Germany's new Chancellor Friedrich Merz assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that his government could be relied upon for continued support against Russia's invasion, in a telephone call on Thursday, a government spokesperson said.

Merz, who took office earlier this week after his conservatives won a February federal election, told Zelenskiy Germany supports the mediation efforts of U.S. President Donald Trump, in close coordination with other European partners.

“This includes helping Ukraine defend itself effectively against Russian aggression and exerting pressure on Russia,“ the spokesperson said.

Zelenskiy, in his nightly video address, said he and Merz agreed to work together on matters of joint interest.

“There are already concrete things that we can do together,“ Zelenskiy said. “Decisions will be taken.”