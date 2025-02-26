BENGALURU: Meta Platforms is in discussions to construct a new data center campus for its artificial intelligence projects, with potential costs exceeding $200 billion, The Information reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Meta executives have informed data center developers that the company is considering building the campus in states such as Louisiana, Wyoming or Texas with senior leaders having visited potential sites this month, the report said.

Since the launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT in 2022, investment in AI has surged as companies across various sectors strive to incorporate artificial intelligence into their products and services.

Meta did not immediately respond to Reuters request for a comment.

Last month, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that the company plans to spend as much as $65 billion this year to expand its AI infrastructure.

In comparison, Microsoft said it was planning to invest about $80 billion in fiscal 2025 to develop data centers, while retail giant Amazon stated that its 2025 spending would be higher than the $75 billion estimated in 2024.