Mexico leader ‘does not rule out’ reciprocal tariffs on US goods

MEXICO CITY: President Claudia Sheinbaum said Monday that Mexico, which is the top US trading partner and has been hit by tariffs on its automobiles, steel and aluminum, did “not rule out” imposing reciprocal tariffs on US goods.

“We want to avoid imposing reciprocal tariffs in so far as possible,“ Sheinbaum said in response to the global trade war unleashed by US President Donald Trump last week.

“We do not rule it out, but we prefer to continue dialogue before taking any other measures,“ she said.

Mexico, which has enjoyed decades of free trade with the United States and Canada, is one of the countries most vulnerable to Trump’s tariffs blitz.

Eighty percent of Mexican exports flow over the border to the United States.

Sheinbaum’s remarks came despite Trump leaving Mexico off the list of countries hit with generalized tariffs of 10 percent, which took effect on Saturday.

Mexico is however affected by 25 percent tariffs on part of its automotive sector -- as well as on steel and aluminum exports to the United States.

The left-wing Mexican leader said she had so far decided against tit-for-tat tariffs because they could drive up the price of US imports, hurting Mexican consumers.

“Of course, we want to protect Mexican industry, Mexican companies, but we are seeing if we can reach a prior agreement” with the United States, she said.