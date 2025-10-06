Michelle Bowman sworn in as US Fed vice chair for supervision

WASHINGTON: Michelle Bowman was sworn in as the US Federal Reserve’s vice chair for supervision on Monday, with her appointment seen as a signal towards lighter regulation under US President Donald Trump.

The development comes after her confirmation last week by the US Senate, which is controlled by Trump’s Republican party.

The central bank said in a statement Monday that Bowman’s term will last four years.

In March, Trump announced his choice of Bowman for the role, saying the US economy had been “mismanaged” and that it was “time for a change.”

Bowman, a former community banker, has been a vocal critic of attempts by former vice chair Michael Barr to impose tougher banking regulation as part of an international response to the 2007-2009 global financial crisis.

The Fed vice chair for supervision had to be nominated from the ranks of the bank’s seven-strong Board of Governors.

On Monday, the Fed noted that “her term as a member of the Board ends on January 31, 2034.”

Previously, Bowman said in a statement that if confirmed, she would “promote a safe and sound banking system through a pragmatic approach to supervision and regulation.”